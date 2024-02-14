Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,327,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 1,148.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,477,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,092 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Opera by 249.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 340,977 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera Price Performance

Shares of OPRA opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. Opera Limited has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $28.58.

Opera Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Opera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.33%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Opera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Report on OPRA

Opera Profile

(Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.