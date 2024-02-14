Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $375,000 in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.68% of Eltek as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELTK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Eltek during the second quarter worth $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Eltek by 9.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eltek by 14,290.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eltek during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 2.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eltek Stock Down 26.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. Eltek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $95.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of -1.78.

Eltek Dividend Announcement

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Eltek had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eltek Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Eltek’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Eltek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

