Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 519.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 815,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,732,000 after buying an additional 705,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 216.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after buying an additional 553,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sanmina by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,465,000 after buying an additional 381,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,069,000 after buying an additional 286,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Sanmina Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average of $52.76. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $69.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

