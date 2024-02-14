Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $765,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 264,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 66,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 421,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,336,987.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,377,722.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 421,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,336,987.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,213,420 in the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWMN opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.58 million, a P/E ratio of 349.23 and a beta of 1.21. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

