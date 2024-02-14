Navellier & Associates Inc. Grows Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YPF. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 21,066 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 38.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of YPF opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

