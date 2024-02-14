Navellier & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

SBR stock opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $85.95. The firm has a market cap of $916.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.21.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

About Sabine Royalty Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.4195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.95%.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

