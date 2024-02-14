Navellier & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 93.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 43.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $112.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.85.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

