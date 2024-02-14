Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 1,900 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Albemarle by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,270,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $1,382,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 6.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Albemarle from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.16.

NYSE:ALB opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $293.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.15.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

