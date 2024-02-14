Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 4,026 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $61.98.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

