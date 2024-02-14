Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 301 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at $954,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 103.3% during the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 33,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $2,639,927.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $14,514,864.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $246,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $2,639,927.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $14,514,864.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,602 shares of company stock worth $7,775,459. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLI opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $50.53.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MLI shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

