Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 205 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Novanta by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 15.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 16.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $452,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,923,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $452,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,923,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,272 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $155.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.27. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

