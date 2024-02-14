Navcoin Price Tops $0.0538 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0538 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $27,892.31 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00112609 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00032350 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007159 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000093 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

