Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Natural Health Trends Stock Performance

NHTC remained flat at $6.45 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,624. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 million, a P/E ratio of 129.03 and a beta of 0.81. Natural Health Trends has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $7.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Natural Health Trends by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. 10.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NHTC. StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Health Trends in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

