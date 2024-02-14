Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Natural Health Trends Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NHTC opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Natural Health Trends has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a market cap of $74.30 million, a P/E ratio of 129.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Natural Health Trends by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

