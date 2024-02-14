National Bank Financial Weighs in on Sherritt International Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sherritt International in a report issued on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sherritt International’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sherritt International from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.55 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.55 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of S opened at C$0.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Sherritt International has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$0.62.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$34.80 million for the quarter. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

