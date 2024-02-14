Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NATH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 1st

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Nathan’s Famous has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NATH stock opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.25. Nathan’s Famous has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.82.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

In related news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,942 shares in the company, valued at $741,320.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 491.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 99,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 90.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 26,461 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 362.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 170.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 205.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares during the period. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

