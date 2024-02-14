NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NNVC stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
