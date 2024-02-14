MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) will post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.84 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. On average, analysts expect MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:MYTE opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $5.20 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

