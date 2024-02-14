Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 7,047 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 75.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 40.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,014,000 after buying an additional 1,006,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 154.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,828,000 after buying an additional 595,604 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,596,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 8,380.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 501,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,602,000 after buying an additional 495,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $84.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $86.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BWX Technologies

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.