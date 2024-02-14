Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,546 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 508.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Olin during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $29,102,138.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,446,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $29,102,138.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 674,378 shares of company stock worth $36,298,062. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Olin in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Olin Price Performance

Olin stock opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $63.06.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

