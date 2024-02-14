Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,351 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 63.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $138.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.62. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $170.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

