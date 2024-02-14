Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,396 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the second quarter worth $620,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in H&R Block by 24.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in H&R Block by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on H&R Block

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.