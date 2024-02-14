Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,126,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,523,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $71,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $50.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reduced their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

