Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,613 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FHN. HoldCo Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth approximately $62,869,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,345,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 807.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,709 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth approximately $59,327,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,357 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Trading Down 2.0 %

First Horizon stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Horizon

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.