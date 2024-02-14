Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 4th

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Murphy Oil has raised its dividend by an average of 20.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Murphy Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $6.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Murphy Oil by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

