Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Holdings Raised by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter worth $180,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Movado Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Movado Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 2,022.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Movado Group

In other news, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 31,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $968,510.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Movado Group Stock Down 5.5 %

Movado Group stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $612.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Movado Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.34%.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Featured Articles

