Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Shares Acquired by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,998 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 2.82% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 17.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after acquiring an additional 108,465 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 593,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the second quarter worth $4,659,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 24.6% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 107,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 35.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance

NYSE IIF opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $3.1358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.38.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

