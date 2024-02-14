Moonbeam Market Capitalization Tops $347.43 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000809 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $347.43 million and approximately $9.95 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00080456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00020150 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,105,820,094 coins and its circulating supply is 832,271,385 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

