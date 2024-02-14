Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Lowered to $411.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $427.00 to $411.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.73.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.44. The stock had a trading volume of 530,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,491. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $278.23 and a 52 week high of $407.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $720,502,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,706,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,594 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,463 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,918,000 after purchasing an additional 920,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

