Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 430 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $51.30.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

