Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 323 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,081 shares of company stock worth $4,761,039 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 2.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.50. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.55, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $70.66.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.