Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $868,000 in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $248,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $83.31 and a twelve month high of $103.38.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.