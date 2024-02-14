Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $832,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 185,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 513,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,957,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 492,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

HII opened at $275.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $277.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total value of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,643 shares of company stock valued at $965,381. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.