Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $653,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 83.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $428.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.08. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $285.19 and a 52-week high of $439.14.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

