Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,536,000 after buying an additional 170,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,655,000 after purchasing an additional 228,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,502,000 after buying an additional 941,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,784,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,994,000 after buying an additional 35,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,717,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,588,000 after acquiring an additional 39,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNV. StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 4.8 %

SNV opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,017 shares of company stock valued at $934,302. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

