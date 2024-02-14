Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

IWO stock opened at $250.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.57 and a 200 day moving average of $233.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $262.03.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

