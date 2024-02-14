Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 786 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.32 and its 200-day moving average is $92.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

