Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,596 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Transocean by 446.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the second quarter worth about $31,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Transocean by 3,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Transocean in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Transocean Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Transocean Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.