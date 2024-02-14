Monero Trading 1% Higher This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Monero has a market cap of $2.40 billion and approximately $86.38 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $130.65 or 0.00253346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,567.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.06 or 0.00541147 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00136067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00052324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.78 or 0.00158590 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000444 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000525 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,397,611 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

