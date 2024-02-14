monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
monday.com Price Performance
Shares of monday.com stock opened at $215.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.89. monday.com has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $239.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in monday.com by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 373.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on monday.com
About monday.com
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than monday.com
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Estée Lauder undergoes a profit makeover to swoon investors
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Arm stock just doubled, here are the next candidates
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- This tire stock trading at incredible discounts
Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.