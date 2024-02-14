monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $215.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.89. monday.com has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $239.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in monday.com by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 373.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.38.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

