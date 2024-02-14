monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Issues Earnings Results

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY opened at $215.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.09 and a 200 day moving average of $171.89. monday.com has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $239.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.38.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in monday.com by 192.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

