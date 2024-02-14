Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.32 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,171.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 810.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 384.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAP. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.27.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

