Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.79. 179,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,092. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.32 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 142.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

