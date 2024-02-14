Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Molson Coors Beverage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Molson Coors Beverage has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of TAP opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.32 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

