Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter.
Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 6.1 %
TAP.A stock traded down $3.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.03. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.95. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $79.98.
About Molson Coors Beverage
