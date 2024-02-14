Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 139,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,189,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,010,254,000 after buying an additional 837,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,243,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $76,947,000 after buying an additional 571,633 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,701 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.05. 234,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,743. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $92.04. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.29.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

