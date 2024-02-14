Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 209,789 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $41.98. 2,818,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,309,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

