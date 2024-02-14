Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes $225.80 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,893,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,800,000. Microchip Technology makes up about 7.9% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.53% of Microchip Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

