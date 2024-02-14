Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes $22.01 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 269,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,008,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 0.8% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 257,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,293.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 76,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $393,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,140,842.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $393,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,842.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,095,265 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,809,286. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

