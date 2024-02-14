Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 192,800 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lessened its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,800 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Permian Resources worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of PR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,776,329. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 4.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Permian Resources news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,916,483 shares of company stock valued at $102,558,856 over the last ninety days. 23.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

